YouTuber David Dobrik And His Assistant Show Off Spot On Iron Man And Pepper Potts Halloween Costumes

YouTuber David Dobrik and his assistant Natalie Mariduena were Iron Man and Pepper Potts for Halloween and fans can't get enough.

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik was a day late to post his a photo of his Halloween costume this year but he certainly didn’t disappoint. He and Natalie Mariduena, his assistant and best friend, dressed up as Iron Man and Iron Man’s love interest Pepper Potts this year. Fans are absolutely loving their costume choices. Dobrik posted the photo on Friday night and already it is gained over 2 million likes on Instagram.

In the photo, Dobrik sits on top of his red Ferrari which is parked in the driveway of his Los Angeles mansion. The infamous Iron Man mask rests in his hand. He is wearing red body armor on his other arm, just like the power gauntlet that Avenger Tony Stark puts on while he suits up as Iron Man. Dobrik sported an all black outfit, as he is known for, except for red, Nike sneakers. He finishes off the look with the glasses similar to those of actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man in the Marvel film.

Meanwhile, Mariduena stands by his side as Pepper, one arm resting on Dobrik’s thigh. She shows off her slim figure in a short, white dress that buttons in the front, just like the movie character’s. Mariduena, who is a brunette in real life, sports a red wig that falls down past her shoulders, framing her face. In one hand she holds a clipboard, helping nail down the look. She finishes off the ensemble with a pair of nude pumps.

Dobrik and Mariduena insist they are just close friends but fans have long speculated that they may be secretly dating. Their couple’s costume only added fire to the flame, with many comments rolling in asking the pair whether or not they are in a relationship. Some even thought that this photo was their way of announcing their relationship. After all, Pepper Potts was Tony Stark’s assistant before they became romantically involved.

“I know y’all are just friends, but this costume choice is really making me question,” one fan commented.

“HOW IRONIC that Pepper was Tony’s assistant and then they dated and got married. Huh,” another person wrote.

Dobrik is only 23-years-old and is already one of the most successful YouTuber’s in the game, boasting over 14 million subscribers. His videos are known to be chaotic clips that feature his friend group, known as the Vlog Squad. The videos are so popular that Dobrik has managed to buy nearly all of his friends new cars. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik gifted his friend Heath Hussar a brand new blue Lamborginhi.