Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Lucas Is Fed-Up, Brad Is Heartbroken, & Julian’s Scheme Is Exposed

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that things are going to go from bad to worse for Brad Cooper in the coming week. During Friday’s episode, his father-in-law Julian Jerome set him up to receive a risque picture all in an effort to turn Brad’s husband Lucas Jones against his husband. It worked, but there is a lot more to come before the dust settles on this front.

Julian has been laying the groundwork to cause strife between Lucas and Brad for a week or two now, hoping to push Brad away from his son over this Jonah/Wiley situation. Brad pushed Julian too far, and he will soon come to realize what a mistake he made.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lucas will tell Brad to text the mysterious photo-sender back to try to prove Brad doesn’t know the person. Unfortunately, the Metro Court bartender Julian pulled into this photo scheme will apparently be prepared for this and retort back that Brad knows who it is. Brad doesn’t, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lucas won’t buy it.

After that, Brad falls victim to incredibly poor timing as Obrecht will send him a text as he is still in this confrontation with Lucas. The text will reference the DNA test involving Sasha, so obviously, Brad can’t show that text to Lucas either. When Brad won’t show Lucas his phone, General Hospital spoilers tease that it’ll be too much for Lucas.

Lucas wants Brad to start being honest with him. Can Dr. Byrne get their marriage back on track?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RyanCarnes1 pic.twitter.com/Fqn8Xsu1FJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 28, 2019

At this point, Lucas will take Wiley and head to Carly and Sonny’s to spend the night. This rift has both men feeling angry and heartbroken, and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that this will propel Brad to seek out Julian. Brad will be looking for support from his father-in-law, but he’s in for a shock.

Apparently, Julian will reveal that he’s the one behind all of these sneaky moves that made Lucas suspect that Brad was cheating on him. As if that doesn’t have Brad reeling enough, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will pressure Brad to let go of Lucas and Wiley and leave Port Charles.

Brad isn’t about to divorce Lucas and leave Wiley, so he’ll tell his husband what Julian has been doing. Of course, Brad doesn’t explain the part about why Julian is willing to go to such great lengths to split the two men apart. Rather than reveal anything about Wiley being Jonah, Brad instead will claim that Julian sees his son-in-law as a bad influence.

Brad is walking a very fine line with almost everyone in his life… especially Julian. What will happen when he drops the Dr. Byrne bombshell?

A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @parryshen @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/70eBbowex2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 18, 2019

Loading...

Given all of this, it is easy to see how it is that the writers incorporate the upcoming ghostly visit from Dr. Tony Jones. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Tony will “visit” Lucas during the episode airing on Friday, November 8, and it comes as Lucas is feeling despondent over all of this chaos with his biological father and his husband.

Unfortunately, none of this seems to suggest that the truth about Wiley really being Jonah is about to be revealed. However, General Hospital spoilers signal that this bombshell is going to drop soon.

Things will surely get pretty ugly once Lucas finds out that both Julian and Brad knew the truth about the baby being the son of Nelle Benson and Michael Corinthos and General Hospital fans cannot wait to see this all exposed.