Briana DeJesus Opens Up About Jenelle Evans’ Divorce Announcement: ‘I Know How Much She Was Going Through’

While Briana DeJesus has already admitted that she is happy for her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, Briana is now opening up to Radar Online about Jenelle’s shocking announcement.

“I’m happy to hear the news that Jenelle has filed for divorce. I know how much she was going through with David back when we were friends, so I’m just glad she’s doing what is best for her and her children.”

Jenelle’s final season of Teen Mom 2 showed her traveling to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus. The two seemed to be good friends, but following Jenelle’s exit from the show, it appeared that the friendship faded. Back in August, Briana revealed that Jenelle was “upset with her.” Briana claimed that Jenelle was upset that Briana spoke to a blogger about her potential return to the show.

Speaking to Radar Online in the new interview, Briana gave an updated status of the friendship with Jenelle, revealing where things stand with the two moms.

“She stopped talking to me a while back, but I’m open to talking to her again,” Briana admitted. The mom-of-two also admitted that she wouldn’t be opposed to filming with Jenelle again if the opportunity were to arise in the future.

“I always enjoyed my time with her and am just relieved and happy to hear she’s doing what is best for her and her children.”

Now that Jenelle has reportedly left her husband, David Eason, fans wonder if perhaps she will return to Teen Mom 2. It was an incident back in May that led to MTV cutting ties with the mom-of-three in the first place. David reportedly shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Following the situation, MTV revealed they would not be filming Jenelle for the upcoming season and promptly replaced her with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.

What does Briana think about the possibility of Jenelle returning to the show? Briana says she would “welcome her back,” but it is unclear if that will happen or not.

What is known is that prior to making her divorce announcement, Jenelle was in New York City, coincidentally on the same weekend that the Teen Mom 2 reunion was taping. Reportedly, Jenelle was not there, but the timing has some fans wondering if perhaps she may be returning to the show or if she will be appearing on a different reality television show.

For now, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.