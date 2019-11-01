Jon Gosselin Says He’s Committed To Girlfriend Colleen Conrad But Casts Doubt On Marriage: ‘Is There A Point?’

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star sees no point in tying the knot again.

Jon Gosselin says he’s in a committed relationship but is hesitant to marry again. After 10 years following his divorce from Kate Gosselin, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star said that he sees no rush to marry his new love, Colleen Conrad.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Gosselin, who recently sparked engagement buzz after posting a photo of a romantic night out with his lady love, explained his reasons for not wanting to walk down the aisle a second time after dating Conrad for several years. Gosselin admitted they are both on the same page when it comes to marriage.

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other. We’re committed to each other.”

While Gosselin isn’t keen on becoming a husband right now, it doesn’t mean that steps won’t be taken in the future. For now, he and Conrad juggle a blended family life together as they raise two of his kids, Collin and Hannah, 15, while the other six Gosselin kids live with Kate. Conrad also has two kids of her own, a son, Jesse, and a daughter, Jordan.

Gosselin told In Touch that his kids Hannah and Collin — now high school freshmen — have grown close to his girlfriend.

“They love her. She’s a great parent. They respect her as a mom, too,” he said last year.

It is unclear whether or not Collin and Hannah have any relationship with their mom, Kate. However, it is apparent that the children have found a loving mother figure in Conrad, who has been photographed with them on vacation and during other family outings.

Loading...

Gosselin’s new comments about marriage come a few weeks after a 10-year gag order had been lifted regarding his divorce from Kate. In an interview, Gosselin revealed that TLC offered to pay him 1 million dollars to stay married to his now-estranged ex so the family’s successful Jon and Kate Plus 8 reality show could continue. The dad of eight obviously turned down the offer, and that could be part of the reason why he is soured when it comes to marriage.

As for Gosselin’s ex-wife Kate, she remains single after an unsuccessful run on the TLC dating show spinoff, Kate Plus Date.

Earlier this year, Kate admitted to Fox News she doesn’t “like the ‘M’ word.” The single mom also revealed that it gives her “anxiety and panic” to talk about getting married again after her failed, decade long marriage to Jon.