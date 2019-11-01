‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 31: Hope Spends Halloween With Douglas & Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 31 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his son were getting ready for the Halloween party. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was worried that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wouldn’t attend but Thomas reassured his son that Hope would keep her word. He sent Douglas upstairs to change into his Halloween costume.

Thomas then called Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and told her about the latest developments concerning their father. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was no longer wearing his wedding ring and he had also moved to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. Afterward, Thomas told her that Hope was going to spend Halloween at the Forrester mansion. He suggested that Steffy spend the evening with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and the girls since Hope would be with him and Douglas. After the call, Steffy got in touch with Liam, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was concerned about her daughter’s plan to attend the Forrester Halloween party. Hope felt that she needed to take the risk to get Douglas back. When Liam arrived, he also tried to warn Hope. He did not want her to spend time with Douglas and Thomas and urged her to rather spend the evening with him and Beth. However, Hope would not break her promise to Douglas.

When you try to make a family Halloween video, but someone just wants candy. ???? Happy Halloween from #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/7bDkmufEqg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2019

Eric and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were dressed as Zeus and Hera when Ridge entered the room. He told them that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was also living in the guest house. Quinn jokingly told him to have fun with her friend.

Douglas was delighted when Hope arrived dressed as a cowgirl. He told her that he loved her which had Thomas concerned. He later pulled Hope aside to tell her that in order to spend time with Douglas, she would have to spend time with him. Hope reassured Thomas that she had put the past behind her and she wanted them to all get along.

Liam arrived at Steffy’s house after she invited him over, as reported by The Inquisitr. Liam said that he and Beth were grateful to be there. Liam, Steffy, Beth and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) then set out to enjoy the evening together.

At the Logan estate, Brooke opened the door to Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) who was dressed as Sandy from Grease. Donna told her sister that she wanted to make her laugh again. However, the mood quickly turned somber when Brooke informed Donna that Hope was with Thomas and Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful soap opera airs weekdays on CBS.