Kelly Clarkson Looks ‘Invincible’ In Black Teasing New Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson thrilled her fans on Instagram and around the world with her latest post announcing an exclusive sneak peek preview of her new “Invincible” Las Vegas residency.

In the post, Clarkson stands front and center singing soulfully into a microphone. She’s flanked by dancers dressed as Las Vegas showgirls in an array of colors with the iconic feather headdresses behind her. The “My Life Would Suck Without You” singer stunned in all black. She wore tight, leather-look pants, which she paired with a long black shirt dress that accented her waist with a wide black belt. Black platform boots completed the “Invincible” look. The Voice judge’s highlighted blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail that flowed down her back.

In her caption, Clarkson teased her new residency in Sin City, and she let her 4.4 million followers on Instagram know that she has a special preview of the show today on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a Kellyoke medley. Within minutes, Clarkson’s post racked up over 8,500 “likes” on the popular social media platform, and dozens of excited fans replied to express their delight at the singer’s exciting news and their excitement about today’s preview. Many of her dedicated audience expressed their desire to see Clarkson live in Vegas in the weeks during her show.

“You best believe I’ll be there opening night!” promised one thrilled follower.

“Well, I know what I’m saving up for my birthday in April! Meet and greet upgrade,” planned another fan.

Other fans chimed in to let Clarkson know how much her music means to them as they deal with struggles and experience triumphs in their lives.

“This song means a lot to me. I even have ‘invincible’ tattooed on my arm,” a follower revealed.

Earlier, Clarkson posted a video announcing her latest exciting venture, and nearly 40,000 people expressed their happiness for the “Because of You” singer by hitting the “like” button.

Loading...

Given that Clarkson is on The Voice, she has her talk show, and now she has this “Invincible” residency, some followers took note of how hard the mother of two biological children and step-mother of two works.

According to a PR Newswire release, Clarkson’s new show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opens on Wednesday, April 1. Pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. PT and run through Thursday, November 7, at 10 p.m. PT. Then, on Friday, November 8, general public tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets start at $59, and there is also a VIP Experience available.

The American Idol alum’s residency offers 16 performances from April 2020 through September 2020. There aren’t any dates in May or June of next year.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” said Kelly Clarkson. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

More details about the show will come via social media in the coming weeks. Fans can tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show this afternoon on NBC to get a preview of the unique show Clarkson and her band developed especially for Zappos Theater. Check local listings for schedules. Also, people who want to keep up to date on the latest developments can follow the singer on her social media accounts.