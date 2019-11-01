‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout And Her Family Pose For Epic Family Halloween Costume Pic

On Halloween, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, posed with their kids for an epic family Halloween costume pic. The family took inspiration from The Addams Family and posted some pictures on their Instagram page showing off their Halloween look.

“Have a monstrous Halloween!” Maci wrote beside the photo that she shared on Instagram. The photo posted on Halloween night and already has over 500,000 likes. Fans flocked to the comments to praise the costumes that Maci and her family wore. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer even chimed in with some emojis showing her positive reaction to the costumes.

Maci wore a Morticia inspired costume and covered up her signature red hair with a long black wig. She completed the look with a floor length black dress with lace detail, dark eye makeup, and stunning red lipstick. Her husband, Taylor, got some inspiration from Gomez Addams wearing a striped suit complete with red tie. Their kids also got in on the Halloween fun. Bentley dressed as the oldest Addams family brother while Jayde channeled Wednesday Addams with her costume. Like her mom, Jayde has signature red hair, but she wore a long black wig in braided pigtails for the night complete with a black dress and dark lipstick. The couples youngest son, Maverick, dressed up as the youngest Addams family member and looked adorable with a painted on mustache.

The mom-of-three also shared a photo of just her and her husband on Instagram, posing together in their costumes.

“Be careful, We bite!” Maci playfully captioned the photo.

Along with the photo of her and Taylor, Maci also shared a few more photos to complete the slideshow. In one photo, Maci and her daughter Jayde posed on the stairs in their costumes and in another Maverick joined them. She also shared a solo shot of Jayde in her Halloween costume.

The post containing the five photos gained over 172,000 likes since it was posted late Halloween night.

Maci Bookout and her family are no strangers to choosing epic Halloween costumes. Last year, they also did a family costume when they chose a Scooby-Doo inspired theme for their costumes. The year before that, they also posed in an awesome Halloween costume when they decided to do a Toy Story inspired theme for their Halloween costumes.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but fans can catch up with Maci Bookout and her family on social media where she occasionally posts photos and updates.