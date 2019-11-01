‘Friends’ Coming To Theaters This Thanksgiving As Show Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The television show Friends will be coming to theaters this Thanksgiving as the show celebrates the 25th anniversary of its initial airing on NBC.

Select theaters will screen eight episodes of the show, centered around the holiday that always drew mixed emotions from the characters of Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

CNN reported that fans of the series can watch eight classic Thanksgiving episodes, which have been newly remastered in 4K resolution. The show will be screened at 700 movie theaters across the United States on November 24 and 25, showing four episodes a day over the two day period.

“Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more,” remarked Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events in a press release.

“We’re excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

The premise of Friends was simple. Six twenty-to-thirty-something friends that lived near one another in Manhattan, New York, trying to make it on their own as they attempted to find love, and personal and professional success while trying to create their own unique family outside of the traditional unit.

These are the episodes being shown on the big screen, per Entertainment Weekly.

Nov. 24

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away”: The gang’s plans for Thanksgiving went awry after they got locked out of Monica and Rachel’s apartment after running outside to watch the Underdog balloon, which broke free from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fly over Manhattan.

“The One With The List”: Ross made a list of pros and cons to decide whether to be with Julie or Rachel and Monica got a job making a dessert with a chocolate substitute.

“The One With The Football”: Ross and Monica finally put an end to the mystery behind who was the rightful holder of The Geller Cup by playing a touch football game. All six friends went to the park where Rachel was picked last for a team, Phoebe scored her first touchdown and Joey and Chandler tried to impress “The Dutch Girl.”

“The One With All The Thanksgivings”: The group came together and recalled their most hated Thanksgiving holidays and fans were treated to flashback scenes of the characters when they were younger before Rachel had her nose job and Monica lost weight.

Nov. 25

“The One Where Ross Got High”: Ross was forced to reveal the reason why his parents don’t like Chandler. Rachel tried to make dessert for the gang, a gross concoction of a trifle gone wrong and Joey and Ross tried to get out of coming to Monica’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”: Rachel was surprised when her assistant from work, Tag, whom she had a crush on, showed up at Thanksgiving dinner. Phoebe brought a puppy, Clunkers, into the apartment, and Chandler confessed he was afraid of dogs

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”: Rachel’s issues with her self-centered sister (played by Christina Applegate) come to a head during the Thanksgiving meal. Monica tried to protect her good wedding china from harm and Joey forgets to join his TV castmates for the Thanksgiving parade.

“The One With The Late Thanksgiving”: Punctual Monica prepared a Thanksgiving feast for everyone and became angry when her pals showed up late.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the Friends cast is coming together for a new project not related to the iconic television series that ran for 10 years on NBC and was one of the network’s biggest hits.

Tickets for “Friendsgiving” are available beginning Friday, Nov. 1 at Fathom Events and participating theater box offices.