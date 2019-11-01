‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 18 Synopsis, Release Date: Gogeta Versus Godslayer Hearts

The promotional anime series Dragon Ball Heroes has finally reached the climax of the Universal Conflict arc with Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts demonstrating the power of Universe Seed to some of the strongest mortals in all the universes, including Jiren the Gray of Universe 11, Hit of Universe 6, Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 of Universe 7. In Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17, Super Hearts overwhelmed his opponents despite being completely outnumbered.

The final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 featured Gogeta’s appearance in the Universal Conflict arc. After realizing that they couldn’t beat Super Hearts in their current state, Son Goku tried to convince Vegeta to do the fusion dance and merge into Gogeta. Super Hearts was amazed by the transformation, but the power of Gogeta doesn’t seem to concern him at all.

According to Comic Book, the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, which is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts,” is set to be released in December. It is expected to show the start of the epic battle between Gogeta and Super Hearts which will likely determine the fate of the universe.

“Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

Loading...

Son Goku and Vegeta merge into Gogeta with the hope of matching the power of Super Hearts. Gogeta is considered as one of the strongest characters in the world of Dragon Ball. During Son Goku and Vegeta’s encounter with Broly, Gogeta was their key to beating the legendary Super Saiyan. If Son Goku and Vegeta combine Super Saiyan Blue to the power of Gogeta, they may really have a chance of taking down Super Hearts.

However, despite Gogeta’s incredible power, the fusion of Son Goku and Vegeta is only temporary, meaning that they will be needing to beat Super Hearts before their time runs out. Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta may be able to match Super Hearts’ power, but his stubborn attitude could prevent him from winning the fight. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 is expected to feature Super Hearts using the full power of the Universe Seed

After showing his power to Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Android 17, Jiren, and Hit, Super Hearts may finally think it is time for him to proceed with his major plan. Since the start of Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict arc, Super Hearts revealed that his main goal is to kill all the gods, including Zeno-sama.