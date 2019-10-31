WWE News: Seth Rollins Opens Up About Fans Turning On Him, Calls Them ‘Fickle’

Seth Rollins has faced a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe in recent weeks. The wrestling star shared his thoughts about it on the latest edition of the company’s own After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

As quoted by 411Mania, the current Universal Champion told Graves that he isn’t sure what’s changed from the days when he was a popular fan favorite. Rollins continued by saying that believes wrestling is in a “weird” place at the moment.

“[It] happens with everything, it’s not just our industry. But you do something and it strikes a chord, and it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing — I don’t even know anymore. It’s a weird industry, dude. 2019, and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore.”

Graves then brought up the controversial finish to Rollins’ match against Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. The conclusion of the match saw the crowd turn on Rollins after he beat Wyatt down to retain his title by getting disqualified. However, the audience made it clear they wanted Wyatt to win.

According to Rollins, the fan base is “fickle.” Rollins stated that he became the superstar fans always wanted him to be, then they turned on him as soon as he started succeeding.

“I was everybody’s favorite. But those same people that are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania.”

Rollins also compared his situation to that of Roman Reigns and John Cena. Both WWE superstars were popular babyfaces, then they became polarizing after being pushed to the top. While Rollins admitted that the crowd’s current reaction upsets him, he believes that fans will eventually find their favorite performers to be boring.

Loading...

This isn’t the first time that Rollins has turned on the fans in recent months, which could be one of the many reasons why they’ve been critical of “The Architect.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rollins believes that the WWE Universe spends too much time focusing on what they dislike rather than highlighting the positives.

Now that Rollins is the subject of fans’ vitriol, it would make sense for WWE to turn him heel. However, fans might have to wait a while before that happens. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda reports that the company has no intention of changing his character any time soon.