‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Honors Boyfriend John Janssen With Sweet Instagram Tribute On His Birthday

They began dating in July.

Shannon Beador is completely enamored with her new boyfriend, John Janssen.

Just over four months into their whirlwind romance, which has included plenty of fun trips, the Real Housewives of Orange County star honored her partner on Instagram with a sweet tribute post on his birthday, October 30.

“Happy happy birthday to the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man that keeps me laughing and smiling!” Beador began in a post that included a collage of photos of herself and Janssen.

Beador went public with Janssen on Instagram in July, months after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador, who she initially parted ways with in late 2017, was finalized. Since then, she and Janssen have been seen on her Instagram a lot and weeks ago, they enjoyed a trip to New York City for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Throughout their Big Apple vacation, Beador and Janssen posed for plenty of social media posts and spent tons of time with Beador’s friends in the area.

Continuing on in her birthday post, Beador made it clear that when it comes to her time with Janssen, she’s never been happier. In fact, she never realized that the level of happiness, love, and support she feels from Janssen was possible.

“Wishing you many blessings in the year ahead! 57 is going to rock sweetheart,” she concluded.

In one of Beador’s collage photos of herself and Janssen, the two of them were seen posing alongside one another at the Bravo Clubhouse, where Andy Cohen films his late night-talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and in another, they appeared to be either hosting an event or participating in a karaoke session.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador and Janssen appeared to be headed towards marriage just weeks ago but for some reason, certain people were allegedly concerned about the possibility of Beador moving too quickly with Janssen.

“She is madly in love with John and the feeling is definitely mutual,” a source explained to Radar Online in August.

“Shannon’s friends and co-stars are telling her to be careful because they don’t want her to get hurt again. No one wants to see her go through what she went through with David,” the insider added.

Beador was married to first husband David for 17 years before filing for divorce.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.