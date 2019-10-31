Heidi Klum Slays Spooky Filters Teasing Her Epic Costume For Halloween 2019

For Heidi Klum, Halloween 2019 brings another moment to slay the game and one up her previous epic costumes. The supermodel had fun with filters this morning as she made her way to the Amazon store at 7 West 34th Street in New York City.

It’s no secret that the 46-year-old mother of four loves dressing up for the holiday. This morning she took to Instagram early to thrill her 6.7 million Instagram followers with some creepy posts. In the first video, a face and voice changer filter made her entirely unrecognizable as her eyes bugged out of her head, and tiny little fang teeth poked out of her mouth. The model appeared to be in bed, and she also put the camera filter on a man next to her who appeared to be her husband, Tom Kaulitz, based on the hair. Fans adored the share, and it wracked up nearly 50,000 views and more than 100 comments in about an hour.

In her second video, the supermodel looked fierce as she looked out the window of a vehicle traveling through the streets of New York City. The filter made Klum look like Medusa with squiggles coming out of her head and face and eerily glowing eyes. A bump in the road caused the filter to disappear briefly, and the model’s signature blonde locks could be seen as she wore a series express. Klum also wore a stylish multicolored coat on her way to get dressed for Halloween.

Klum’s followers had plenty of praise for her Halloween costume efforts, and several of them chimed in with guesses as to what the supermodel will wear today when she finally unveils the costume.