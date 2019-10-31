Donald Trump Booed Again By Nationals Crowd After Trump 2020 Ad Comes On Jumbotron During Game 7

Donald Trump was booed again at the World Series in Game 7, this time in a stadium close to 1,400 miles from where the game was actually being played.

As the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros battled in the final game of the 2019 MLB season, the attention once again turned to the president’s unpopularity in the nation’s capital. Just a few days after Trump’s appearance at Nationals Park for Game 5 was met with raucous boos and chants of “Lock him up!”, the crowd again took aim at the president when a Trump 2020 campaign ad played on the Jumbotron.

This incident took places as tens of thousands of fans gathered at Nationals Park to watch Game 7 being broadcast on the stadium’s video screens as the teams played in Houston. As Washington City Paper sports editor Kelyn Soong reported on Twitter, the crowd erupted in boos during the broadcast when one of the president’s campaign ads came on.

Soong caught part of the crowd’s reaction, sharing a video on Twitter that showed loud boos echoing throughout the crowd during the cool and rainy night. Others in the crowd captured the moment on video, which gained viral attention on social media.

The reaction did not seem to be as loud as Trump’s actual appearance on Sunday, when he was introduced by the stadium announcer and booed loudly for the entirety of the time he remained on the video screen. As the Washington Post reported, the boos during Trump’s appearance reached nearly 100 decibels, one of the louder moments during the game.

There were other protests against Donald Trump during Game 5, including fans who displayed a large sign calling for the president’s impeachment as they stood behind home plate.

The incident was met with a mixed reaction, as many of Trump’s critics seemed to revel in his obvious displeasure but others said the chants were out of line. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that the crowd was “un-American” for chanting “Lock him up!” at the president, but others said that these chants were fair play given that Trump himself led chants of “Lock her up!” against political opponent Hillary Clinton frequently during the 2016 campaign.

After Donald Trump was booed twice by the Washington Nationals crowd in a matter of three days, there could be some more tense moments still ahead. The Nationals overcame a 2-0 deficit in Game 7 to win the franchise’s first World Series title, setting up what could be an awkward White House visit for the team.