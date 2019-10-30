Brandi Glanville Says She ‘Loves’ Camille Grammer, Applauds Her ‘Amazing’ Walk-Off At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Brandi Glanville spoke of Camille Grammer on last night's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Brandi Glanville loved watching Camille Grammer storm off the set of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion months ago.

During last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, with host Andy Cohen, Glanville, who made a brief cameo on the series’ ninth season, looked back on the “amazing” moment as she sat beside her friend and fellow Bravolebrity, Kelly Dodd of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It was amazing. I love her,” Glanville said during the October 29 appearance.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Grammer walked off the set after feuding with her co-stars about a number of issues, including her divorce, her comments about Denise Richards’ rental home, and the way in which she was impacted by the Woolsey fires of 2018.

Although Grammer was once a fan favorite of the series, her many feuds with the women resulted in her being left estranged from nearly all of her castmates by the time filming on Season 9 was complete. Then, a short time later, Grammer confirmed on her Twitter page that she would not be reprising her role on the show’s upcoming 10th season, which began filming in August.

Also during her chat with Cohen on Tuesday night, Glanville was asked about her biggest regret from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I don’t really have one because I feel like everything is a learning moment,” she explained.

Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its second season as a friend of Adrienne Maloof, and was added to the group in a full-time position for Season 3, which she retained until the end of Season 5.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Cohen had been in touch in regard to a potential return to the cast for Season 10 following her brief cameo alongside Denise Richards on Season 9.

“They’re shooting right now. I’ve been invited to do things, I haven’t been able to do them yet, because of certain things,” Glanville explained at the time, adding that the time would have to be right in order for her to return to the series.

Glanville then said that she knows all of the women of the series and texts them often about what is going on during filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.