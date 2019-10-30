Dua Lipa Shows Off Legs & Chest In Low-Cut, Tiny Dress

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London, U.K., over the weekend, wearing a revealing number.

The “Lost In Your Light” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved, low-cut black velvet dress. The garment revealed her chest and showed off her long legs. Lipa paired the ensemble with a pair of heels and rocked black tights underneath her garment.

The “Be The One” songstress is known for being a brunette, but recently dyed her locks blond. At the event, she had blond and black hair, sporting it up in a high ponytail.

Lipa kept the accessories in her ensemble to a bare minimum, with no necklaces but numerous rings and a small pair of earrings. Makeup-wise, she applied a red lip and black eyeliner and mascara to give it that finishing touch.

On Instagram, she shared numerous photos of herself in the outfit.

The day before, she had uploaded two pouty photos where she leaned on the side of a wall. In both shots, she was playing with her hair. The post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 5,700 comments.

“Babe ur so adorable,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE THE OUTFIT,” another shared passionately.

“Your hair is so beautiful,” a third remarked.

“I live for this style,” a fourth fan commented.

In another post, Lipa shared more images of herself at the ceremony. One appeared to be a paparazzi shot outside and the other was inside the event. In her caption, she mentioned that she had given a 9-year-old named Ben a Child Of Courage award for his bravery. She stated that the evening was beautiful and that the award show would air on TV next week.

On the carpet, Lipa posed with Ben, who held his award. The duo smiled and appeared to be happy to be in each other’s company. The “Hotter Than Hell” chart-topper placed her hand on his shoulder while he showed off his trophy.

The post achieved over 941,000 likes and 1,750 comments, proving to be a hit with her 35 million followers.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lipa will release her new single, “Don’t Start Now,” on November 1. She shared a photo of herself in a barely-there neon top and teased fans in her caption that it wouldn’t be long until they heard her new song. Fans speculated that the image might be a still from her upcoming music video for the new track.