‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Halloween Party To Remember

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his lovely wife will host a Halloween party. And just like previous years, Eric and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will have their hands full with some fabulously dressed guests.

Eric and Quinn will take the lead as the rightful king and queen of the soiree. Dressed as Zeus and Hera, The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pics show the couple as happy as ever.

Ridge & Shauna Attend The Event

As both Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Katrina Bowden) now live at the Forrester mansion, it only makes sense that they both would attend the evening’s events.

The promo photos show that the dressmaker will be playing for Team Forrester, which seems to be a rather fitting outfit for him. Ridge will wear a hockey uniform with the FC emblem across the front of the shirt.

Ridge has been fighting to keep his family together for the last couple of months. At first, he was just trying to patch up the relationship between his children, but since he moved Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to his father’s house, he has taken a stand against the Logans. As he told Shauna, he won’t sacrifice his family for the sake of his marriage.

The soap opera spoiler pics also show that Shauna will be at the party. There can be no doubt that she will be making a play for Ridge after their recent passionate kiss, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Hope Attends With Ulterior Motives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will pitch up at the Halloween party in her best rodeo outfit. Dressed as a cowgirl, she will no doubt steal little Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) heart.

But Hope has her eyes set on manipulating Thomas into agreeing to waive his parental rights. She wants to adopt Douglas and since Ridge vetoed the idea, she has decided to employ other tactics. She knows that Thomas has always been obsessed with her and is hoping to use his feelings against him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will attend the party against Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) advice. Thomas, dressed as a fireman, will be delighted to have Hope’s full attention. Little does he know about her sinister motives.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.