Miranda Lambert Reveals Her ‘Healing Device’ After Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda's opening up about how she healed after her split with Blake.

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her “healing device” in the wake of her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. In a new interview with USA Today, Miranda got pretty candid about the tougher moments in her life as she spoke candidly about what helped her to get through her split with her fellow country music superstar.

Miranda, who married New York City policeman Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year, admitted to the outlet that it was actually music that helped her to heal after her breakup with Blake after four years of marriage as she admitted that her last album, The Weight of These Wings, was all about their split.

“It was music, and using it as a healing device and like a therapy session,” Miranda explained of how she got through in the new interview.

“The Weight of These Wings was so good for me because I got to write it all down, and a lot of people tell me, ‘Thank you, I needed that record, too,'” the “Tin Man” singer continued while promoting her new album, Wildcard.

“There’s so many layers to life and emotions – and especially women,” she added while speaking about finding happiness after their divorce. “We’re a lot! We’re complicated individuals. So having music as my tool to move on was really a blessing.”

Lambert has long hinted that her last album was inspired by her and Shelton’s divorce, while the “God’s Country” singer has also confessed that he used their split as inspiration for his albums Texoma Shore and If I’m Honest.

But while both may be singing about each other, they’ve also made no secret of the fact that they’re not exactly on the best terms since their divorce four years ago.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Both have been accused of taking aim at one another after going their separate ways back in 2015, with Lambert recently being accused of throwing some very public shade at her former husband just this past April.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Miranda appeared to diss Blake while performing at the 2019 ACM Awards, which he attended with girlfriend Gwen Stefani who he began dating shortly after his split with the “Somethin’ Bad” singer.

Miranda noticeably changed out the lyrics to her song “Little Red Wagon” from the original line “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” which many claimed was a diss at Blake.

The country star hails from the southern state and makes no secret of his love for his home. The former couple also lived there for much of their marriage and Shelton is now is often spotted in the Sooner State with girlfriend Gwen and her children on social media.