Blake Shelton Posts Hilarious Instagram Photo And You Won’t Believe ‘The Voice’ Coach That’s In His Arms

Blake Shelton recently posted a hilarious photo to Instagram, his take on a classic movie moment from the film Titanic, and it’s his surprising choice of a fellow judge that seen in his arms from The Voice that has the country superstar’s followers in stitches.

Blake shared the photo of himself and none other than John Legend, as the two appeared to reprise the roles of Jack and Rose, the star-crossed lovers from the film, in the pic shared to the social media site. Blake superimposed his face onto the original pic, over that of Leonardo DiCaprio and pasted John’s face over Kate Winslet.

The photo depicts the memorable film scene where the two young lovers were seen on the bow of the ill-fated ship Titanic and Jack told Rose to “trust him” as he held her arms out open on her sides, and she said she felt like she was flying.

Fans thought the post was hilarious, particular when Blake dedicated it to his fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The post has over 100K likes thus far.

Fans added a series of laughing and crying emojis in their many reactions to the photo.

One fan stated of the funny pic on the social media site, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all.”

Another Instagram user commented, “What the what???!!!! Does Gwen or Adam know about this?” Adam refers to Adam Levine, Blake’s longtime friend and former fellow coach on The Voice whom the country crooner had a longstanding bromance with for 16 seasons of the NBC show until Adam departed ahead of Season 17 of the series.

Finally, another fan told Blake he “cracks them up” in a social media statement regarding the photo.

Blake and John have forged a solid friendship since John first joined The Voice as a coach in Season 16.

People Magazine reported in September of this year that John joked that Blake’s girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani is “his weakness” this season, joining the reality competition singing series as a coach to replace the seat Adam once held on the panel.

Loading...

“I never really spent time with Gwen before, but it’s been so much fun getting to know her and see her and Blake together,” the EGOT winner said in an interview with the publication. “It’s a different side of Blake, seeing him with Gwen. I feel like she makes him better and she softens him up a little bit. She’s his weakness.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that John Legend has released and retooled a classic Christmas tune alongside fellow coach Kelly Clarkson titled “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” to reflect the current social climate in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Fans were decidedly mixed about the new version of the song on Twitter. While some felt that the tune was a Christmas classic and should be left alone, others praised the song’s updated lyrics and some felt the song should be taken completely out of the rotation of Christmas radio playlists. The song will appear on Legend’s forthcoming Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition.

John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson appear as coaches on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.