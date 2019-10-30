‘This Is Us’ Fans Blast Kevin’s ‘Predictable’ Moment With Cassidy

Fans of the NBC drama are upset that the No. 1 Pearson son can't seem to have a female friend without benefits.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us episode “The Club.”

This Is Us fans were in for a shock this week — or not. In the Season 4 episode titled “The Club,” Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) predictably hooked up, despite the fact that he had vowed to help her get her estranged husband back.

Following an argument with her husband, Ryan (Nick Wechsler), Cassidy showed up at Kevin’s trailer and found comfort in his arms. After she began kissing The Manny star, they landed in his double-wide bedroom. This happened just one week after Ryan warned Kevin to “stay the hell away” from his wife.

It’s no surprise that Kevin’s whirlwind bedroom scene with Cassidy garnered a strong reaction from This Is Us fans — and not exactly a good one. While there are some viewers shipping this relationship, a large majority blasted the show for going into such predictable territory.

“You couldn’t just let Kevin have one friend that’s female could you? He has to hook up with every girl he meets…. sleeping with a married woman? You just destroyed the character of Kevin for me!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Yuck. Thanks for ruining it, but I don’t care at all for this ‘relationship.’ So much for helping her get her husband back,” another wrote.

“Not a fan of this. Kevin always jumps in too soon,” a third viewer added.

“Ok, so we can add another one to the stable of women he’s been through. At this point, these setups feel so artificial. The moment we see him starting to get close to someone there’s some contrived reasoning in the story to end it. Why should anybody care about this?” asked another This Is Us fan.

Several other This Is Us fans pointed out that if this turns into a romantic relationship so soon into Kevin’s sobriety, it will be doomed. Others said Kevin and Cassidy can’t “fix” each other, and expressed disappointment that the handsome movie star hooked up with a married woman who is still struggling with sobriety after promising to help her try to fix her marriage.

So much for keeping things platonic. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/NQDg9HkNU6 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 30, 2019

Of course, this storyline may not be as clear-cut as it seems. This Is Us producers previously teased that Kevin and Cassidy’s relationship will be “complicated.”

In an interview with People, This Is Us star Jennifer Morrison said her character’s kiss with Kevin felt very “human,” given the circumstances. She also pointed out that Cassidy was feeling very hurt and decided to do something that was very “out of character” for her.

The This Is Us star added that Kevin knew exactly what to say to Cassidy when she was at her lowest point and that she now feels incredibly at ease with him amid her marital drama.

Morrison also explained that because Cassidy usually operates from a place of risk assessment, her spontaneous moment with Kevin is completely out of character for her – and maybe even a bit selfish.

Loading...

Still, the This Is Us newcomer teased that fans shouldn’t make assumptions about Kevin and Cassidy’s future after the intimate scene.

“I think people are going to make a lot of different assumptions about the future based on this episode. I can’t say if these assumptions are right or wrong but I think there are going to be a lot of assumptions flying around,” Morrison said.

Kevin’s love life has been an ongoing roller coaster on This Is Us. Flashback scenes showed that as a teen he married his high school sweetheart Sophie, but he ultimately cheated on her when he became famous. A rekindled romance between the two ended when Kevin fell off the wagon.

And last season, Kevin ended his relationship with girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) after she revealed that she doesn’t want to have kids. Future-set scenes show that Kevin will eventually become a father, but the mother of his child has not been revealed.

Could the mystery mama be Cassidy? Based on Kevin’s track record, there could be many more women in his life before he becomes a dad.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.