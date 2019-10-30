‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Trailer For Episode 5 Suggests Worrying Illness For Ezekiel

In a sneak peek for Episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10, Ezekiel displays a concerning cough.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

A new sneak peek clip released for Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 has fans concerned as Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is shown coughing. Already, fans are expecting the worst, according to Metro, and the fear is that Ezekiel will get sick and die in upcoming episodes.

Ezekiel has had a rough time of late, so the last thing he needs right now is an illness. His Kingdom crumbled recently and, before that, his people suffered a devastating blow under the hand of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his group called the Saviors.

In addition to this, he also lost his adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz), to the Whisperers after their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), abducted and killed 10 members of the communities. This also led to the destruction of his marriage to Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ezekiel shared a kiss with Michonne (Danai Gurira) in last week’s episode of The Walking Dead. This followed a fairly low point for the character as Michonne had talked him down from jumping to his death. Many fans were excited about the prospect of better times coming for Ezekiel but the latest clip for Episode of The Walking Dead could quash all of that.

Gene Page / AMC

In the clip, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Siddiq (Avi Nash) have returned from looking for Negan, who was freed from captivity in the last episode of The Walking Dead. So far, there has been no sign of Negan but it is a slight cough from Ezekiel that alerted viewers to the fact that sickness might be about to descend on Hilltop.

While this cough is not explained during the clip, the prospect is there that Ezekiel could be on the way to getting sick. Because, after all, it is rare for a person on The Walking Dead to show a sign of illness without it eventuating into something important regarding the storyline. Metro also points out that the synopsis for Episode 5 reveals that Ezekiel is harboring a secret and it is possible that he is hiding the fact that he has a pretty serious illness.

What is also worrying to note in the clip is the fact that Ezekiel asks Siddiq for help in the infirmary. Last week’s episode saw a massive tree fall on one of the walls surrounding Hilltop, leading to multiple casualties. If an illness were to strike the community now, their limited resources would not likely cope. However, viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Ezekiel’s potential illness.

You can watch the latest clip for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”