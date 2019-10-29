‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 5 Preview: Negan’s Escape Is Explored While Hilltop Loses Supplies

Ezekiel is also harboring a secret in Episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) freed from his captivity at Alexandria. While a prisoner of Alexandria for some time now, Negan had been given some privileges. However, when the accidental death of Margo (Jerri Tubbs) occurred when Negan was helping Lydia (Cassady McClincy), he was returned to custody. However, someone aided his escape and Episode 5 looks set to explore this in further detail.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), the synopsis for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10, titled “What It Always Is,” is below.

“Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret”

It is unclear who this person that idolizes Negan is from the synopsis. However, for those that read the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, the statement might hold a clue.

The trailer for the upcoming episode also reveals more details about Negan’s escape from Alexandria and The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, has also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that viewers will find out “very soon” where Negan is headed now that he has left Alexandria.

Gene Page / AMC

There are also some other interesting tidbits from the Episode 5 synopsis. The previous episode of The Walking Dead saw a tree fall on one of the walls surrounding Hilltop. As yet, it is unclear why the tree fell but many residents think it might have been the work of the Whisperers thanks to a large group of walkers gathering after the event. Previously, the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), had threatened to use a walker herd against any who broke her laws. Now, with supplies going missing, it is possible that the Whisperers are using the breach to their own advantage and, effectively, breaking their own rules.

The final part of the synopsis reveals that Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is keeping a secret. As yet, there have been no further details regarding what this secret is or what it might be about, so viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Loading...

The trailer for Episode 5 also shows that Kelly (Angel Theory) appears to be in trouble. She is seen running through the forest and then being attacked by walkers. Later, it appears that others have noticed her missing.

You can view the clip for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on November 3 at 9 p.m.