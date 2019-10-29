Jennifer Aniston Revealed That The ‘Friends’ Cast Is Working On A New Secret Project Together

While it most definitely is not a reboot, the 'Friends' cast does have something in the works.

Jennifer Aniston just revealed some news that is bound to excite fans of the sitcom Friends. Considering the fact that Friends just celebrated its 25th anniversary this past year, many were hoping that there would be a reboot forthcoming for the popular show. During a recent interview on The Ellen Show with talk show host and long-time friend Ellen DeGeneres, Aniston confirmed that a reboot is simply not happening. However, she said that the cast of the show is coming together for a new, secret project, according to Fox News.

DeGeneres tried to pry some more detailed information out of Aniston regarding what exactly this project is, but the actress remained pretty tight-lipped.

“Do you think you have some secret information? Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is, so… we’re just trying… we’re working on something,” Aniston said.

The cast, which includes Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox, has taken different paths career-wise throughout the years but have remained on friendly terms. Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow are particularly close, occasionally appearing on each other’s social media accounts. Thus, it’s safe to say that the former cast members aren’t opposed to working with one another again.

Recently, Aniston made her debut on Instagram with an iconic group photo including all six of the primary cast members from Friends, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The reunion photo literally broke Instagram, yielding well over 14 million likes. The actress also now boasts 17.6 million followers despite the short amount of time she’s been on the platform.

DeGeneres brought up this particular photo of the bunch, questioning if the reason they were all together was to work on some sort of special project. However, Aniston insisted the reason for the reunion was simply because they missed one another.

“We did that because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world,” she said with a laugh.

In other interviews that Aniston has had in recent months, she emphasized that all of her original cast members from Friends are open and willing to work on something new together. However, they are still in the process of figuring out what sort of form that project would take. They would, of course, have to work around six busy schedules.

“We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will,” she said.