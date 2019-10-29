Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy ‘In Denial’ After ‘DWTS’ Elimination So They Dress Up And Dance Anyway

The eliminated 'Dancing with the Stars' couple celebrated the show's Halloween episode behind the scenes.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook isn’t ready to say goodbye to Dancing with the Stars – or to her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The model daughter of Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to reveal that the dancing duo decided to get dressed up and dance in honor of the DWTS Halloween episode despite the fact that they are no longer on the show.

One week after her shocking elimination from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Sailor revealed that she and Val were “clearly” in denial over their unexpected demise on the show, so they decided to get dressed up and go dancing anyway.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Sailor is wearing a retro mini dress and go-go boots, while Val is stylin’ in sunglasses and a long coat with a gold chain around his neck.

“Yes!!! Dance the night away!” wrote a fan in the comments section of Sailor’s post.

“GOOD FOR YALL, AND NOW SHOW OFF THOSE MOVES!” added another.

Sailor’s dancing tease comes a few days after she told ET Live (via You Tube) that despite her Dancing with the Stars elimination, she was not ready to give up dancing with Val. Sailor even hinted that she planned to learn what would have been her next routine with the champion pro dancer for the show’s Halloween episode.

“I asked Val, I was like, ‘Can we still learn the quickstep?’ Because that was my next dance,” Sailor told ET. “We might have a little Instagram drop of a quickstep next week.”

Val responded to Sailor’s request for more dance lessons with a joke.

“I told her for the right price per hour, we may or may not,” the Dancing with the Stars veteran said.

Based on Sailor’s new photo, it seems as though the two may have come up with an agreement. And perhaps that’s because Sailor isn’t the only one in denial over her cut-short Dancing with the Stars dreams.

On Monday, Val also took to Instagram to ask fans to tune into Dancing with the Stars and vote for him and Sailor before remembering their fate and admitting that he is also in total denial.

Val then asked fans to vote for his wife, Jenna Johnson, and her partner, Karamo Brown. Unfortunately, the couple went home this week.

Loading...

In the comments section of Val’s post, Sailor wrote, “Hahahahahaha this made me crack up….I almost posted on my stories to text SAILOR to 21523 this morning out of muscle memory.”

With Val and Sailor (and Jenna and Karamo) out, the remaining contestants on Dancing with the Stars Season 28 are Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko; Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber; Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten; Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov; Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson; Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold; and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.