‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Michonne And Ezekiel Share A Kiss

Michonne offers assistance to Ezekiel in his time of need during the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans were already expecting Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to share a kiss. However, it appears that the great romance fans were expecting after being teased earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con may not ever eventuate.

As Screen Rant points out, the kiss that fans were expecting from what was shown in the initial trailer for Season 10 was actually a great marketing ploy by AMC and not likely the advent of a serious romantic relationship between the couple.

The kiss arose in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10 after Ezekiel went off to be alone. Michonne, seeing the king venturing off by himself, decided to follow. It was lucky that she did because Ezekiel is currently at a low point in his life having recently lost his kingdom, his tiger, his adopted son, and his partner, Carol (Melissa McBride). He had been intending to quietly go off and end his life.

Gene Page / AMC

After Michonne gave Ezekiel some counsel, they hugged and it turned into something more at Ezekiel’s behest. Michonne initially responded but then backed off. Ezekiel immediately apologized and the pair got to talking about their potential relationship.

As Comic Book points out, there was even a nod to the comic book version of Michonne and Ezekiel’s relationship.

When Michonne points out that their relationship would never work, Ezekiel responds, “Maybe in another universe,” which many fans considered to be an obvious nod to the comic book series.

AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on a series of comic books by the same name. In this series, Michonne and Ezekiel do form a relationship. However, it is a fleeting one and never goes anywhere thanks to the massive attack by the Whisperers that sees many characters beheaded. Ezekiel is one of the characters who met his end at the hands of the Whisperers.

Considering that Michonne is expected to leave The Walking Dead at some point in Season 10 if a relationship does start, it will most certainly end in heartbreak. This might be the plan by AMC which would see a relationship start only to be nipped in the bud, such as is the way so often in this universe. However, viewers will just have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”