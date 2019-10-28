Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Scott Calls In A Favor, Kim Falls Apart, And Elizabeth Supports Cam

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, October 28, hint that there are still twists and turns to come with Franco Baldwin’s chaotic situation. The judge ruled in his favor in the competency hearing, but that isn’t necessarily the end of this tale.

Scott Baldwin and Elizabeth Webber Baldwin were both floored by the outcome of the court hearing. Liz told “Drew Cain” that if he would say goodbye to their family, meaning her three sons, she would let go of him. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Scott, on the other hand, seems to have a backup plan he is ready to implement.

During Monday’s show, viewers saw Scott head to the gym to meet up with Sonny Corinthos. Scott mentioned that Sonny owed him and that he wants Corinthos to make things right. According to SheKnows Soaps, Sonny will be making “Drew” an offer of some nature. It sounds as if Sonny may offer him a place to stay for a while as he sorts through his options, and this may buy Liz and Scott some time.

As viewers saw during Monday’s episode, “Drew” was left flustered by Dr. Kim Nero’s testimony and the way the hearing ended. She will talk about being ready to leave Port Charles as a couple and start somewhere new, but General Hospital spoilers tease that he may find that he’s not comfortable doing this.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show reveals that Kim will get quite emotional as she navigates this discussion with “Drew.” She has been struggling ever since her son Oscar died, and now it seems likely that if “Drew” turns his back on her too, it might be more than she can handle.

There have been some General Hospital spoilers floating around teasing that Kim may soon be leaving Port Charles all on her own and for good. It seems she’ll have an intense confrontation with Julian Jerome before that happens, and the buzz is that Drew may decide to try to reclaim his real memories as Franco soon after all.

Viewers will also see Cameron continuing to struggle in the wake of this decision. He had finally come to accept Franco in his life and now he’s also struggling with guilt over how Franco stepped in to save Cam from the memory swap. General Hospital spoilers note that during Tuesday’s show Elizabeth will be trying to convince Cam that he has no reason to feel guilty for any of this.

What comes next for Franco/Drew now that the judge ruled in his favor? Is Kim soon going to bid farewell to Port Charles and everybody there? Additional General Hospital spoilers about where this storyline heads next will emerge in the days ahead and fans are anxious to see Elizabeth and Franco reunited again.