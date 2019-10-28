Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Stuns Shauna About Their Sleeping Arrangements

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 29 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be stunned after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gives her an unexpected response. In fact, the former showgirl may realize that she may have a shot with the dressmaker after all.

After Ridge stood up for his son, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) returned his wedding ring to him. She had asked him to choose between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and herself, and Ridge chose his son. It seems as if she is done with their marriage and that Ridge may now see himself as a single man.

Eric Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) welcomed his son, grandson, and great-grandson into his home. While Ridge previously asked his father to let Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) stay at the Forrester mansion, he will also update his father on the fact that his marriage is over. Of course, Eric will sympathize with Ridge and tell him to make himself at home.

However, The Inquisitr reports that when Ridge gets into his bed that night, he will discover that he is not alone. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will jump out of bed and scream hysterically. However, they will both have a good laugh after they figure out what’s going on. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Ridge and Shauna will share a passionate kiss.

Shauna will also be in for a big surprise when she sees that Ridge is no longer wearing his wedding ring.

“Is your marriage over?” she wants to know.

The dressmaker may tell her about Brooke’s decision. However, Ridge will stun Shauna when she asks him if she should switch rooms, per Highlight Hollywood.

Although The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t detail Ridge’s answer, it does seem as if Shauna will be shocked by what he says. Does Ridge want to continue sharing the room, if only for the night, or will he tell Shauna to stay in bed and that he will find another room for the night?

Loading...

The soap opera spoilers hint that Shauna will be delighted to know that Brooke has let Ridge go. She can now pursue the man of her dreams without it affecting Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) negatively. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that it won’t be long before Brooke reaches out to Ridge again. Will “Bridge” make up or will Shauna stand a chance of being the new woman in Ridge’s life?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.