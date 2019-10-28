Jim Edmonds May Have Slammed Wife Meghan As A Narcissist On Instagram, Denies Cheating With Nanny

Jim Edmonds may have just dissed his wife online.

Is Jim Edmonds taking aim at wife Meghan King Edmonds on his Instagram stories? It sure seemed that way over the weekend.

Following the baseball legend’s divorce filing last week, he appeared on his social media page. He shared a seemingly telling quote, possibly about the Real Housewives of Orange County star, before quickly deleting the post.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose losing control of someone else’s mind,” Jim’s now-deleted message read, according to an October 26 report from Reality Blurb.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in 2014. One year later, Meghan began appearing in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County. While Meghan was a great addition to the series, she ultimately ended up leaving her position after just three seasons as she and Jim moved to St. Louis, Missouri, to raise their family close to his other children.

Although things appeared to be going well between them after they welcomed their daughter Aspen in 2016 and their twins, Hayes and Hart, in 2018, it was reported in June that Jim had engaged in an inappropriate text message relationship with another woman. Still, despite the emotional affair, Meghan chose to forgive her husband and began working on their marriage.

Now, as rumors of infidelity swirl, Jim is doing his best to clear his name.

After Jim was accused of sleeping with his and Meghan’s nanny, Carly Wilson, he shared another post on his Instagram stories in which he suggested that the person behind the rumors, which was his wife, should be arrested for making the false claim against him.

Loading...

“They should make a new law where you can be arrested for making false accusations against anyone!” he fumed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim’s divorce filing was made last week, just one day after he and Meghan celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. As Us Weekly magazine explained, Jim and Meghan had allegedly been involved in a major argument at their St. Louis home prior to his decision to end their marriage, during which the police were reportedly called to the house.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source shared with the magazine at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.