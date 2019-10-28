Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: A Nightmare Halloween

While November sweeps are coming on The Young and the Restless, hot new spoilers reveal that Halloween happens first. The No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama cooked up some nightmarish fun for viewers in a special stand-alone episode.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith discussed the special spooky event recently with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that fans are in for a treat while the characters may end up with some tricks. The scribe explained that he’s always enjoyed working dreams into soaps throughout his career. He enjoys using fantasy sequences to tap into the characters’ psyches, and Griffith also believes that audiences enjoy watching the sequences to learn more about what’s going on inside the characters’ minds.

For this year’s Halloween episode, Nick (Joshua Morrow) spends the evening flipping through some channels on TV, and he stops on a scary flick. While watching, Nick falls asleep, and he has a dream about his brother Adam (Mark Grossman). Although the special episode starts with Nick, he’s not the only one who experiences nocturnal visions on Thursday, October 31. Abby (Melissa Ordway), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case), as well as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Kyle (Micheal Mealor), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) also get in on the nighttime sequences.

“In Nick’s dream, everyone is praising Adam!” explained Griffith. “Abby is in a position of getting a lot of success, but in the back of her mind, she’s always had, ‘Do I deserve this?’ So she seemed to be perfectly suited for that kind of Mary Tyler Moore/’70s sitcom dynamic.”

“Rey and Sharon just felt like they’re poised for a classic ’40s black-and-white film noir,” he continued. “Kyle, Lola, and Theo experience an 80s rom-com, and we took Phyllis where she’s feeling like she’s on top of the world and pull the rug out from under her, so what is she going to do to fight back?”

Loading...

In addition to the dreams, residents of Genoa City also get dressed up and enjoy some good, old fashioned trick or treating with their children. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) team up with Nick and they all take their littles to load up on candy. Nick even finds himself scared by his niece and nephew.

As for the special dream episode, it will not have a specific takeaway for the overall storylines on the show. However, the head writer revealed that each character will learn something about himself or herself after awaking from their spooky nightmares on the final day of October. This year is going to be one Halloween that people in Genoa City do not quickly forget.