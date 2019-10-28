‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Is Poisoned, Gabi Plays With Julie’s Life

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 28 reveal that there will be plenty of drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem, and since November sweeps are right around the corner it seems that the storylines are only going to get juicer in the weeks to come.

According to Hollywood Hiccups, fans can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) be rushed to the hospital after he was poisoned at little David’s birthday party. As viewers already know, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) baked cupcakes for the party, but poisoned one that was meant for Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Somehow, Rafe ended up with the poison cupcake and he’ll fall very ill. He’ll be taken to the hospital and Jordan will be very upset. She certainly didn’t mean to hurt Rafe, it was Ciara she was after so that she could frame her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), for the poisoning.

Now, Rafe’s life will be hanging in the balance, and it will be all Jordan’s fault. Meanwhile, Ciara will find the poison vial that Jordan planted in Ben’s coat, and get a bit suspicious. It seems that it won’t be long until everyone figures out exactly what happened, and that Jordan is behind it all.

While Rafe is dealing with his medical emergency, his younger sister, Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus), will be creating one of her own for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Gabi recently told Lani Price (Sal Stowers) that she would have to leave Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the alter during their wedding if she wanted to save Julie’s life.

Currently, Gabi hold the technology to control Julie’s pacemaker, and is blackmailing Lani into ruining her wedding to Eli as a way to get revenge on Lani for shooting and killing her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

On Monday, Gabi will prove to Lani that she’s not bluffing by using that technology to slow down and speed up Julie’s heart rate, which will lead to some complications.

Gabi has never liked Julie, and didn’t want to donate Stefan’s heart to save her. However, people such as Eli, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) talked her into giving Julie Stefan’s heart.

It seems that this storyline will carry over to November sweeps, which is rumored to hold some wild new twists and turns for Days of Our Lives fans to enjoy.