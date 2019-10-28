‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Halloween Haunts Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of October 28 through November 1 shows a week filled with Halloween tricks and treats as several residents in Genoa City experience some spookily real dreams while others dress up and enjoy the holiday.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is living the dream in her Halloween haunting. She’s sitting in the CEO chair at Newman Enterprises, and it’s clear that Phyllis is on top of the world. She’s replaced Victor’s (Eric Braeden) portrait with a framed magazine cover of her own. Both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) stand in front of a gray-haired Phyllis at what used to be Victor’s desk. Phyllis has no use for either of them, so she snaps her fingers and makes each one disappear. After the year she’s had, this dream seems heavenly for Phyllis, but she may find that it’s a nightmare when she finds out how lonely she still is at the top. The Inquisitr previously reported that this week, Phyllis gets an unusual proposal from Adam (Mark Grossman).

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) also has a dream. He and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) flirt at the beginning of the week. However, ultimately, Nick dreams about how life would be without Adam in it. Mick opens up a closed coffin, and he finds his little brother lying there. While Nick believes that life would be better without Adam, but he might just find out that he is wrong about that when he sees how things would be during his haunted Halloween nightmare.

Before that, Nick enjoys some trick or treating with Christian (Alex Wilson) as well as Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy, and their kids. He gets a big scare when the kids show up in full costume before they head out for round two.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) is involved in the Halloween nightmare too. She appears in Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) dream for the holiday, and they team up to solve a mystery, but it may turn out to be way more than Rey bargains for. Plus, Rey and Sharon move forward with their renewed relationship, but Adam might still end up causing some problems for them.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) has his own dream featuring his wife, Lola (Sasha Calle). It’s in a 1980s romantic comedy style, but things could take a sinister turn as Kyle’s dream takes on a nightmare quality complete with 80s fashion faux pas.