NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks Could Be In The Mix For Broncos Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly moving head-first into a rebuild, and the Seattle Seahawks may be ready to reap the benefits.

Ahead of this week’s trade deadline, there are reports that the Broncos are putting a number of veteran players on the block. That includes cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is on the final year of his contract and will free up $9.8 million in cap space once he is gone, The Sporting News noted.

The report noted that the Seahawks is likely one of the teams in the mix for Harris, who could help the Seahawks become a divisional title contender.

“The team already added two key defensive pieces in Jadeveon Clowney and Quandre Diggs,” the report noted. One more to give the young secondary more reliable coverage help would be welcome as the Seahawks battle for the division title.”

The report noted that the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles could also be in on Harris. Whatever happens, it seems that the Broncos will be sellers at the trade deadline as the team looks to stockpile draft picks toward an expected rebuild. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Denver had resisted moving into a full rebuild last season but this year seems to have accepted the inevitable.

As CBS Sports reported, Broncos general manager John Elway is considering some major moves to dump veteran players, which could mean that even Von Miller is a trade possibility.

The report noted that the team’s stumbles to start the season finally convinced Elway that it was time to tear down, building draft picks to build again around some of the team’s young talent.

“Elway has yet to agree to shed talent, but has given the impression to teams that he could reach that point in a matter of weeks if this slide continues,” the report noted. “Losing star pass rusher Bradley Chubb for the season last week further clouded their hopes for 2019, potential future quarterback Drew Lock is injured and the offense has been stagnant, while a once-potent defense has lacked bite as well.”

It could be a very busy trade deadline ahead, with a number of big-name players reportedly headed to the trade block. That may include Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green who, despite not suiting up yet this season as he rehabs from injury, is expected to be on the move as the Bengals also move into a rebuild.