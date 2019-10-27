‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Surprising Returns, Sad Goodbyes & Major Rumors

Days of Our Lives comings and goings have a knack for keeping fans on their toes, and there is much of the same to report this week, as there will be some surprise returns, sad goodbyes, and even some interesting rumors floating around.

Soap Hub reports that fans can expect to see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) walk down the aisle this week, and that means that Lani’s mother will be in Salem to celebrate the big day. (Which is likely to turn sour if Gabi has anything to do with it.)

Marilyn McCoo will reprise her role as Tamara Price on Friday, November 1. She was last seen in Salem all the way back in May of 1987, when she had a fling with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and conceived Lani.

Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will also be back in action as she returns for the spooky Halloween episode of the show. Claire and Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) will seemingly be stirring up some big trouble when Jordan breaks Claire out of Bayview and the pair wreck havoc in Salem, possibly looking to get revenge on one of their common enemies, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

While the returns are exciting, fans will soon be saying goodbye to two of Salem’s youngest residents. Soap Dirt reports that Harper and Sydness Udell, who portray Arianna Horton, the young daughter of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will be leaving the show so that they can rapidly age the character after the rumored time jump next month.

This also means that the young Ellis twins who portray Jordan’s son, David Ridgeway, are leaving the show to make room for older actors.

In addition to the confirmed comings and goings, DOOL rumors have been running wild about the possibility of actor Jay Kenneth Johnson returning to the soap as Philip Kiriakis.

Jay recently snapped a photo with Lauren Koslow — who plays Philip’s mother, Kate Roberts, on the show — and sparked speculation that he would be returning. Johnson portrayed Philip from 1999-2002 and then again from 2007-2011.

In addition, a shocking death is also reportedly set to happen during November sweeps, and it will allegedly take out one major character who will seemingly not make it past the never-before-seen time jump that the soap is set to pull off.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.