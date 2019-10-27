‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Shares That ‘Nothing Could Compare’ To His Marriage With Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is sharing more information about his past marriage with Mariah Carey.

The Inquisitr previously reported that The Masked Singer host has been vocal about his marriage and eventual divorce from the “Obsessed” singer. The television personality even revealed on rapper T.I.’s podcast that, if he had to marry again, it would be to Carey.

Cannon recently spoke to Hollywood Life, and further praised his ex-wife. The Wild N’ Out host shared that, during their marriage, he had some of the best experiences of his life. He also revealed that he doesn’t think he would try it again with another woman in the future.

“I would never get married again because the one that I was in, the only one that I ever did was a great experience so, ain’t nothing topping that,” Cannon shared.

While he admitted that his marriage to Carey was amazing, he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he is fine with being a single man at the moment. He said, for now, he is taking time to work on himself and focus on his career and children. Cannon also shared that, right now, the exes are concerned with co-parenting for the sake of their children- twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8.

“You know Mariah, she’s fine and happy,” he continued. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship [and] our kids are so happy. It’s calm waters — let’s just keep it that way. Keep it calm.”

Carey and Cannon married in 2011 at the Grammy-winning singer’s estate in the Bahamas in 2008. Before Cannon, Carey was married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998. Three years later, the couple had their twins, making them both first-time parents. The couple decided to split in 2014, with Cannon filing for divorce. The divorce was then finalized in 2016.

Since their split, neither Cannon nor Carey has remarried. Cannon previously dated Brittany Bell, and the two now share a son- Golden, 2. Cannon has also been romantically linked to Chili, Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, and other famous names over the course of his career.

Carey tried her hand at marriage again in 2016. The “We Belong Together” songstress was engaged to billionaire James Packer. The couple split one year after their engagement. Carey has since moved on to dating dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka. The two have shared their moments together on their respective Instagram pages. In their latest post on Carey’s page, they are seen sharing huge smiles for the camera as they enjoy an outing together.

Cannon is reportedly single at the moment.