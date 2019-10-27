Meghan King Edmonds Hints Jim Cheated On Her With Their Nanny

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ split is getting more and more dramatic as the hours tick by. It was revealed on Friday evening that Jim had filed for divorce against The Real Housewives of Orange County alum a day after their five-year wedding anniversary. It was reported that the couple decided to split after they couldn’t stop fighting so much, but a new post from Meghan might suggest that Jim was unfaithful to her, again.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Jim’s online infidelity with the “baseball madame” while Meghan was pregnant with twins and the couple was said to be working out their issues. Meghan made it clear her trust with Jim was completely broken, and it might as well be shattered now that another woman has been thrown into the mix. The mother-of-three posted a makeup-free selfie on Saturday morning, and it didn’t take long before fans began speculating about the divorce in the comment section. Jim’s cheating came up again and one commenter suggested that it was the pair’s nanny that the former baseball player had cheated with this time around.

“Judging by Jim’s Instagram, I’m guessing it’s nanny Carly whom he posted NINE photos of 11 months ago. And she deleted her IG,” the user wrote.

Meghan wrote back to the fan and left a simple thumb’s up emoji under their speculation. The couple had four nannies and a live-in au-pair but Jim’s frequent posts about Carly was a dead giveaway to the Instagram detectives.

Just a day before their five-year anniversary, Meghan spoke with Bravo’s The Daily Dish about how things were going between her and Jim.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies [daughter Aspen and son Hayes], as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple is really hard,” she said.

The cops were reportedly called just before Jim filed for divorce after the duo had a nasty fight. It was confirmed that there was no physical contact and the argument was strictly verbal. The cops left shortly after checking things out.

Meghan is set to appear toward the end of RHOC Season 14. It was reported she filmed shortly after news broke of Jim’s online infidelity. Whether she will return to the show full time remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.