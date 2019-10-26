Olivia Jade Parties In Los Angeles While Wearing A Lace Up Corset

Olivia Jade was photographed partying with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy while wearing a daring outfit.

Olivia Jade has had no shortage of losses in the past year after being dropped by big name brands she had endorsement deals with in the wake of the college admissions scandal. While her family’s legal woes are far from over, she’s not going to stop enjoying herself. The young YouTube star was spotted partying in Los Angeles this past week with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, according to the Daily Mail.

Olivia, who is 20-years-old was photographed holding hands with her boyfriend while heading off to a party in Beverly Hills. She wore a white corset top that fell at her shoulders with ruffles. She paired the look with some black leather pants, black boots, a black over the shoulder purse, and a stack of necklaces. Olivia’s hair was pulled back in a casual pony tail as she looked down at the ground and away from the camera.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jackson sported an all-black ensemble, and at one point used his baseball cap to hide his face. The pair split up earlier this year but have sense reconciled. He has been standing by Olivia throughout the ongoing college admissions scandal involving her parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were hit with yet another charge in regards to the scandal this past week. The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters a spot at the University of Southern California. In addition to conspiracy and money laundering charges, they now each have bribery charges. They also falsely presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl ever participated in the sport. They have both opted to fight the charges and claim they are innocent. If they are in fact convicted, they could face years behind bars. Nevertheless, it will still be months before either of the famous parents’ fates are revealed.

Meanwhile, Olivia and her older sister Isabella Giannulli are sticking together. Most recently they were photographed with Jackson at a Jonas Brother’s concert in Hollywood. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the sisters seemed to be having the time of their lives. An inside source recently revealed that the two sisters are closer than ever because of the scandal and are standing by their mother.