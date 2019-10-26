’90 Day Fiancé’: Deavan Clegg Claims She Moved To South Korea To Escape ‘Dangerous’ Relative

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is opening up about the reason behind her move to South Korea, according to Pop Culture.

Deavan Clegg connected with her South Korean husband Jihoon Lee while browsing profiles on a dating app. The pair immediately hit it off and Jihoon traveled from South Korea to Utah to meet the then-single mother in person. The couple’s offline chemistry was so strong that they had a hard time keeping their hands off each other and ended up getting pregnant the first night they met.

During their time on the show, Deavan expressed her desire to marry Jihoon and move to his home country, but she wasn’t aware of his financial and living situations. Jihoon neglected to tell Deavan about his criminal past, the fact that he had no money, and that he was still living with his parents, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After visiting Jihoon in his home country and learning the truth, Deavan decided to return to America until her husband had figured out a better living situation for her, their son, and her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. However, during the show’s reunion episode, Deavan told viewers she was preparing to return to South Korea despite the fact that Jihoon had made no changes. Fans were confused by the reality star’s decision, but it seems Deavan had a reason for the impromptu move.

“We have decided to move to Korea so I could be a stay at home mom and raise the children,” Deavan wrote. “This wasn’t an option in America until Jihoon could learn English. As well, I was in danger.”

Deavan went on to detail that living in America became “very unsafe” for her because of a relative’s fixation on her.

“This family member tried to kidnap me and steal my car while I was pregnant,” she claimed.

“My family member is a dangerous person. So I’ll be in Korea for a long time. Because for some reason they keep letting her out of jail.”

This isn’t the first major revelation the mother-of-two has shared with the public. Earlier this month, Deavan told fans and followers on social media that she and Jihoon had experience a miscarriage while pregnant with their second child. Deavan went on to thank everyone for their love and support and apologized for not sharing the news sooner. The television star said she needed the time to heal and adjust to her new reality before sharing the loss with the public.

“We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time,” she concluded.

The couple’s time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has come to an end but fans can keep up with their favorites on social media.