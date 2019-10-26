‘The Walking Dead’ Movie: Pollyanna McIntosh Teases New Zombies

Fans can expect to see some creative new walkers in the upcoming 'Walking Dead' movies.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is expected to be a trio of movies set within The Walking Dead universe. These movies will focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh). Recently, McIntosh has revealed that viewers can expect to see different walkers in the movies.

When Rick appears to die in Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, viewers were made privy to the fact that he actually survived the massive explosion at the bridge. He was rescued by Anne and flown away by helicopter to an undisclosed location. AMC then announced that this story would continue in a trio of movies.

According to Comic Book, not only will Rick’s story be expanded but Walking Dead actor, Pollyanna McIntosh, has teased viewers with the potential of new walkers in the upcoming movie.

“I am expecting a lot of action and adventure, twists, as per usual,” McIntosh said when asked by Red Carpet News about the upcoming Walking Dead movie.

“I’m sure there will be new walkers to see, because this is in a different place. And as we’ve seen with Jadis before, she had these weaponized walkers unlike any we’ve seen before, so I’m excited to see what [The Walking Dead special effects makeup artist Greg] Nicotero comes up with in that regard and these new versions of walkers that we’ll be able to see.”

Previously in The Walking Dead, when Anne was first introduced, she went by the name of Jadis and was a member of a group called the Scavengers who lived at a rubbish dump. During her time with this group, she had weaponized walkers by putting them in metal armor and making it near impossible to kill them. It is unclear yet whether these new walkers that McIntosh is talking of will follow in this previous theme or whether Anne has come up with ingenious new ways in which to make the walkers virtually indestructible.

It seems unlikely that the walkers will differ greatly from what has been seen in the universe so far other than Anne’s weaponization as the mythology has already been set within the Walking Dead universe. However, fans are likely eager to see just how creative Anne can be in this regard.

You can view the latest trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead movie below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC. As yet, no premiere date has been released for the Walking Dead movies. The latest untitled spinoff series is expected to drop in 2020.