Jessica Biel Dressed Up Like A Retro Justin Timberlake For A Halloween Party

Jessica Biel had a hilarious reason why she wore a Justin Timberlake Halloween costume to the Casamigos Halloween party.

Jessica Biel just rocked a Halloween costume that’s the perfect inspiration for children of the ’90s who are still trying to decide on what to dress up as this year.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off the hilarious couple’s costumes that she and her husband, 38-year-old musician Justin Timberlake, wore to the annual Casamigos Halloween party. Instead of dressing up in a sexy getup like many female celebrities do, Jessica covered up in a metallic vinyl jumpsuit.

The puffy teal garment would have left many party-goers scratching their heads if it weren’t for the curly blond wig on her head and her husband’s costume. Justin was dressed up like a giant microphone, so Jessica was clearly supposed to be him during his *NSYNC days.

The actress completed her ensemble with a large cross pendant on a silver chain, white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses with small blue frames, much like those that Justin Timberlake wore back when the “Bye Bye Bye” singer was a member of one of the biggest boy bands in the world. Jessica Biel’s Instagram post also included a throwback photo of Justin rocking the look that inspired her Halloween costume.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessica explained that her costume was her husband’s idea. It seems as though he guilt-tripped her into wearing it using some of her past comments about *NSYNC.

According to People, Jessica Biel once said that she was “not a huge fan” of *NSYNC. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon reminded her of this during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show. He played an old clip of Jessica talking about the musical group in 1999, which just so happens to be the same year that Justin Timberlake rocked the look that inspired her Halloween costume. He was wearing it when *NSYNC won an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” a young Biel said of her future husband’s band. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

After Jimmy Fallon played the clip, Jessica Biel said that she was “so screwed.” However, at least Justin Timberlake made her face the music in a fun way. Unfortunately, she didn’t say whether he sang “It’s Gonna Be Me” to her when she asked him who she should dress up as for Halloween.

