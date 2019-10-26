‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 4 Spoilers: Michonne And King Ezekiel Share First Kiss

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, and King Ezekiel, played by Khary Payton, will share their first kiss. Fans of the show were aware that the two main characters would end up sharing an intimate moment based on the official Season 10 trailer, but they weren’t sure how it would happen until now.

While traveling with several members of her community, including Judith, played by Cailey Fleming, Michonne notices a seemingly distressed Ezekiel riding alone. She quickly rides away from her group and slowly approaches the man, who is now standing at the edge of a bridge thinking about jumping to his death. Michonne asks Ezekiel to step away from the edge of the bridge, but he refuses and instead tells her to leave him alone. She then takes his hand and they fall into a tight embrace. Michonne starts whispering reassuring words and as they begin to separate, Ezekiel leans in for a kiss, which Michonne allows for a moment before pulling away. Ezekiel immediately apologizes and two end up sitting together for a chat.

“I lost my kingdom,” Ezekiel says. “I failed Benjamin, Shiva, Henry, and The Kingdom. Now, Hilltop and Carol. I don’t even know how to talk to her anymore.”

“I’ve been there before,” Michonne responds, referring to Ezekiel’s emotional state.

Michonne then goes on to share her experience before opening up about being alone and missing her former lover Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln.

“You get used to having someone there,” Michonne says. “That partner in crime. That sounding board. That walk. Now it’s all on you. Just you.”

While some fans believe Michonne and Ezekiel’s relationship could blossom into something more, considering the characters were romantically linked in the graphic novels, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“It never would have worked out anyway,” Michonne says after Ezekiel apologized for the second time. “We’re both too damn stubborn.”

“Maybe in another universe,” Ezekiel counters.

After their conversation on the bridge ends, the duo starts walking toward their horses. While walking, Michonne makes a joke about Ezekiel being a good kisser before asking him to reconsider riding out alone the next time he feels overwhelmed.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Lydia And Negan find themselves under fire after a tragic event, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As viewers know, Lydia, played by Cassady McClincy, is the daughter of Alpha, played by Samantha Morton. Alpha is the leader of a group of dangerous survivors who call themselves The Whisperers. After escaping from her mother, Lydia found refuge in Alexandria but not everyone is welcoming. During the upcoming episode, Lydia finds herself being bullied by a handful of other residents because of her previous association with The Whisperers. Three of the residents decide to attack her in an attempt to scare her out of the community but things take a tragic turn after Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan rushes in to save the girl.

After the scuffle, one of the residents is found dead and the community urges its leaders to get rid of both Lydia and Negan.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead continues on October 27 at 9 p.m.