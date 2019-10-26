‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She’s Appearing On Second Series’ Reunion

Catelynn Lowell, who gained fame for her appearance in the first season of 16 and Pregnant and went on to appear in the first four seasons of Teen Mom, recently spoke to In Touch Weekly about the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion she will be attending. According to Catelynn, she was invited to the gathering to speak about her past struggles and how she handled them.

Catelynn, who reportedly struggles with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, wants to let her co-stars in on how she is able to cope and live with them on a daily basis.

“I’m looking forward to going and speaking from my experience with struggling with panic disorder,” she said.

“I’m hoping I can be a beam of light for Chelsea [Houska] to let her know that things do get better and change if you put in the work,” she added.

According to Catelynn, she will be speaking to Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, to offer advice on how to deal with his wife’s struggles in the role of a husband. During the current Teen Mom 2 season, Chelsea revealed to viewers that while her anxiety medication is “helping a little,” she still experiences difficulty.

One of the ways Catelynn reportedly copes with her mental health issues is to acknowledge the negative feelings.

“It’s OK to be like, ‘Wow, it sucks sometimes,’ and also feel the good too. But you have to feel the sad of it too,” she said.

“You can’t just brush it off. In order to get better, you have to feel whatever you’re feeling.”

Please! If anyone knows how I can get another horse like this one PLEASE let me know!!! It’s Novas buddy and she is so in love with him! His name is Clover ❤️ I’ve looked on amazon and google and cannot find one!!! pic.twitter.com/7Qs4NQDa8K — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) October 17, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported, Catelynn recently appeared to drop a pregnancy bombshell on Instagram with a photo of an ultrasound. The post came amid rumors that she is pregnant, although she recently denied them and said that she is using birth control. She did, however, reveal that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are hoping for a boy next time around.

Catelynn and Tyler made their debut for MTV audiences on 16 and Pregnant. The pair are currently raising two girls, 4-year-old Nova and 7-month-old Vaeda, and were previously reportedly not trying to have another baby. However, Catelynn admitted that she and Tyler were going to try for another child once Vaeda is 1- or 2-years old, per Moms.com.

The 27-year-old television personality previously admitted that she and Tyler were not trying to have a child when they had Vaeda. She claims that the pregnancy shocked her, following her miscarriage in 2017.