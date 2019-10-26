‘Big Brother’ Fans React To Julie Chen’s Cryptic Instagram Pic That Seems To Tease A New Season Coming Soon

Fans think a spinoff season of the CBS reality show could be coming before next summer.

Big Brother fans should get ready to expect the unexpected. Julie Chen Moonves, the longtime host of the CBS reality show, posted a cryptic pic to Instagram and Twitter that has fans speculating that there could be a new season of the voyeuristic TV competition coming before next summer.

Chen Moonves, who has hosted the show since its first season in 2000, took to social media to post a photo of the show’s telltale backdrop featuring the blue Big Brother logo and a brown chair. The CBS star’s caption was simply the eye emoji and a winky face.

It’s no surprise that Big Brother fans and former houseguests recognized the room to be the Diary Room, the all-important space for tje houseguests to tell all and cast votes for eviction.

On Instagram, several fans took the Big Brother host’s post to mean that a new season or spinoff of the show is coming sooner than later.

“It’s happeningggggg,” wrote one fam.

“Celebrity Big Brother 3 confirmed,” added another.

“Big Brother: Over the Top 2?” a third fan speculated.

“CBB3 or BB All-stars in the winter,” another added.

The summertime version of Big Brother usually premieres in late June, so there is no way Chen is teasing that already. But there have been spinoffs, including the wintertime Celebrity Big Brother and the CBS All Access online game, BB: Over the Top. And some fans have long been hoping for another Big Brother: All-Stars season.

It would not be a surprise if CBS brought back Celebrity Big Brother for a third round this winter. If so, it wouldn’t be too early for Chen to start teasing it.

As for BB: Over the Top, it seemed to be one and done, with its sole season airing online in 2016.

Big Brother All-Stars last aired in 2006, and fans have long been asking for another season featuring past players. With last summer’s controversy over Jackson Michie’s win on Big Brother 21, it seems to be high time to get some BB veterans back in the game. (Maybe even Michie. Hey, Will Kirby did it twice.)

Indeed, Celebrity Big Brother 3 seems like a no-brainer based on the success of last season when Tamar Braxton won the competition. But the all-stars option seems to be the most intriguing, despite the fact that producers have shot the idea down in recent years.

Big Brother executive producer Rich Meehan previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the long-running reality show is still going strong so producers don’t “feel the need to do an ‘all-star’ cast to generate interest.”

Still, Chen Moonves has been vocal about her desire to get a special group of all-star together for a re-match.

“I have been actually pushing for an ‘All Star‘ season in that it’s beyond ‘all star,'” Chen told Entertainment Tonight last year. “It’s the cream of the crop. It’s the winner from each season to compete. So, it’s the ‘Winner’s Circle.’ And I’m talking back to season one, Eddie [McGee]. I mean all the way back!”

Big Brother will return to CBS for its 22nd season next summer. Or maybe sooner.