Gwen Stefani Stuns In Semi-Sheer Top, Tiny Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Tights

Gwen Stefani is currently back as a judge on The Voice and it comes to no surprise that her fashion game has been on point.

The “Make Me Like You” songstress shared on her Instagram a photo of herself stood in front of neon lights, wearing an eye-catching number. Stefani paired a blue, black, red, and white jacket with a semi-sheer black-and-white top. She sported a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes with fishnet tights underneath and posed with her hands on her hips. Gwen flashed her pearly whites as she smiled directly at the camera lens. She rocked her wavy blond locks down and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 58,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Superwoman vibes,” one user wrote.

“Woman u r the most perfect thing in the universe,” another shared.

“Ok hello perfection,” a third mentioned.

“This is your season to win! #thevoice #teamgwen,” a fourth fan commented.

In another Instagram upload, the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker shared a photo of herself with Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am who helped advise her on the show.

Other judges on the 17th season of The Voice are John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Earlier this month, No Doubt‘s iconic album, Tragic Kingdom, turned 24-years-old. Gwen and other members from the band celebrated the anniversary along with fans. Adrian Young, the drummer, hinted that they might tour next year to honor its 25th anniversary, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Tragic Kingdom is 24-years-old! Great memories of that record and tour. Let’s do some shows to celebrate the 25th next year! #tk25tour?” he wrote.

Stefani currently performs in her own Las Vegas residency named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic singles, “Just A Girl.” The shows take place at the Zappos Theater and will continue until May next year.

As a solo artist, Stefani has released four studio albums. With No Doubt, she released six.

No Doubt’s last record was released in 2012. However, they still have a loyal on streaming services. On Spotify, they currently have more than 5.2 million monthly listeners who play their music around the world. Their most popular song on the app at the moment is “Don’t Speak.” Other tracks within the top five include “Just A Girl,” “It’s My Life,” “Underneath It All,” and “Spiderwebs.”

