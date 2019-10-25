‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Gives Ridge An Unthinkable Ultimatum

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will force her husband to do the unthinkable. Brooke will ask Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to choose between her and his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He won’t even hesitate when he makes the call, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge rushed over to the Logan estate after Thomas told him that Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) were trying to coerce him into signing his parental rights away. They believed that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would make much better parents for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and wanted to adopt him. Even though Thomas initially refused to hand over his son, Hope convinced him to at least think about the offer. However, when Ridge heard the news, he went ballistic and couldn’t believe what they were trying to do.

Ridge and Thomas barged into Brooke’s house unexpectedly. Ridge yelled at Brooke and asked her if she had ambushed his son. The dressmaker then told his wife that nobody would be making threats against his son and that nobody would take Douglas away.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will lambaste Brooke, Hope, and Liam. He will blast them and say, “You can’t steal a kid!” But if Ridge thinks he will walk away from the confrontation that easily, he has another thing coming.

Ridge goes ballistic on Brooke, Hope and Liam and vows that they will not take away Thomas’s son today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/Bupu24s86h — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2019

The soap opera spoilers state that Brooke cannot fathom that her husband would side with anyone against her. And the fact that he is taking his son’s side over her own, will anger her even more. Brooke will then tell Ridge that he needs to choose between her and Thomas. B&B viewers know that Ridge sees himself as a family man, and he won’t think twice before choosing Thomas and walking out of her house, perhaps forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge’s decision will be a painful one. But he won’t let Brooke tear his family apart. He also won’t let her take Douglas away from his father. In fact, Ridge needs to make sure that Douglas gets a stable home. He will approach his father, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and ask him if they can move in. Eric will gladly welcome them into his home.

The Inquisitr reports that it’s only a matter of time before Ridge begins considering his options. Brooke has always put her family ahead of his, whereas Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has been supportive of his relationship with his children. It seems as if Ridge and Shauna may have a romantic future together if Brooke doesn’t watch out.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.