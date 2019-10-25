Paris Jackson Reveals Her Unusual Take On A Scooby-Doo Halloween Costume As Her Boyfriend Dresses Like Shaggy

Paris Jackson dressed like Scooby-Doo to party with Paris Hilton.

Paris Jackson kicked off Halloween early by dressing up like beloved animated pooch Scooby-Doo. However, she didn’t simply go out and buy a mass-produced Scooby costume. Instead, the creative daughter of Michael Jackson put together a DIY outfit inspired by the cartoon canine. The end result didn’t closely resemble the crime-solving scaredy-dog, but it definitely showed off Paris’s unique hippie style.

On Friday, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of her Scooby-Doo Halloween costume. The 21-year-old revealed that she and her boyfriend, musician Gabriel Glenn, had been invited to attend an event hosted by heiress Paris Hilton. She didn’t reveal whether it was a Halloween party, but she and Gabriel both dressed up in costumes for the social gathering.

Paris’s outfit included a tight brown crop-top with three-quarter length sleeves and a layered brown skirt of the same color. It had an asymmetrical hemline that fell a bit above the knee, and it featured a wide striped waistband. Two straps embellished with silver grommets were also attached to the skirt. They hung down over her right hip.

Paris completed her outfit with a pair of brown boots adorned with shiny buckles. However, her funky footwear was only visible in the additional images that shared in her Instagram stories.

For her accessories, Paris loaded her wrists with beaded bracelets, and she wore numerous necklaces of varying lengths. Nothing about her clothing suggested that she was supposed to be a dog, but she did add a Scooby-Doo collar to her vast array of neck jewelry. Another Instagram photo that she snapped with actor Emile Hirsch provides a clearer view of the collar. Paris also gave herself some mutt-like makeup by painting the tip of her nose black and drawing a few freckles on her cheeks.

Gabriel Glenn completed his half of the couple’s costume by dressing up like Scooby-Doo’s human BFF Shaggy. His hair was already more than long enough for his cartoon character transformation, which he achieved simply by putting on a green T-shirt and a pair of brown corduroy pants.

Paris and Gabriel looked like they were having a blast at Paris Hilton’s party. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the lovebirds sparked rumors that they were getting ready to tie the knot back in August when they were spotted wearing matching rings. However, an insider denied that the couple had gotten engaged.

A love of music is what initially brought Paris and Gabriel together, and they’re now both members of a band called Soundflowers. They also share an affinity for retro fashion, and they clearly adore their dogs. Earlier this month, Gabriel seemingly dropped a hint about the couple’s planned Halloween costumes by sharing a photo of his pet pooch, Fred, rocking a Scooby-Doo collar that looks a lot like the one Paris is wearing with her costume.

Those who want to keep up with Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn’s sweet romance should be sure to follow them both on Instagram.