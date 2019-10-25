‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Gets Sick At David’s Party, Rolf Completes His Plan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 25 reveal that there will be plenty of drama to tie up the week in Salem, and and fans will want to make sure they tune it to see it all play out.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) fall suddenly ill while at baby David’s first birthday party. As fans already know, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) has poisoned one of the cupcakes in hopes of getting rid of Ciara for good, and her plan may be going into action during the baby’s big bash.

Jordan has been trying to take Ciara down for months. Earlier this year she kidnapped her and tried to kill her, all while blaming her brother Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the crime.

However, Ben saved Ciara from Jordan’s wrath, and Jordan was arrested and sent to a facility to work on her mental health issues.

When she was released just months later Ben was stunned. He and Ciara then began to watch their backs as they believed that Jordan could be after one or both of them. Of course, they’re right. Jordan believes that Ben is truly evil, and also wants to see Ciara out of his life.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will drop the hammer on Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Gabi is so hurt by her husband Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) death that she can’t see anything but her own pain and rage.

During Stefan’s funeral she saw a vision of her late husband and vowed then and there to avenge his death. As DOOL fans already know, Gabi knows her way around a revenge plot, and has proved in the past that she’ll stop at nothing to get back at those she believes have wronged her.

On Friday it seems that Gabi will demand that Lani end her relationship with her fiance, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). This will put Lani in a bad position and give her major cause for concern about what path she should take going forward.

Elsewhere in Salem, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will complete the plan he has in store for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Last week Rolf was seen seemingly brainwashing Hope, and this week his plans will be carried out. Perhaps he’ll turn Hope back into Princess Gina for good.

Meanwhile, fans can see these storylines and many more as they unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.