Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Super Short Blazer Dress & Stilettos

Ciara recently shared some exotic photos to her Instagram, which have been proven to be popular with her followers.

The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” songstress posed by beautiful scenery which consisted of a clear blue sky, nature, houses, and a pool. In the photos, she stood by the corner of the pool in a pink blazer which showed off her legs and chest area. She paired the ensemble with silver heels and accessorized herself with a gold necklace with a cross on it and numerous rings.

The “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” hitmaker sported her brunette locks down and wavy while she was photographed in the sun.

In the first image, Ciara stood directly in the center with her arms beside her. She appeared to have her eyes closed, which could have been due to the sun beaming on her. In the second, she rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and stared directly into the camera lens. Other shots showed Ciara more close-up, which displayed her beautiful skin complexion.

The “Level Up” chart-topper left the post without a caption, but that didn’t seem to faze her followers.

In the span of an hour, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her fans.

“Beautiful, my Scorpio sister,” one user wrote.

“BREATHTAKING,” another shared passionately adding a flame emoji.

“Woman crush since way back then,” a third mentioned.

“Supernatural woman,” a fourth fan commented.

Another recent post that Ciara left without a caption was a video clip of her in a skintight jeweled bodysuit, per The Inquisitr. She sat down with one leg raised and glowed while the sun reflected onto the jewels that were embroidered onto the garment. She wore a hat that covered half of her face, including her eyes, and kept her hair down and wavy. The post had Ciara’s followers speculating whether it had anything to do with a new project linked to music.

Loading...

On Spotify, she has a loyal following of fans who play her songs around the world. Currently, the “Goodies” entertainer has more than 7.1 million monthly listeners. Her most popular track on the app at the moment is “One, Two, Step.”

At the beginning of next month, she will appear as a judge on Nickelodeon’s new show, America’s Most Musical Family, which will be hosted by 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey. She will sit on the panel alongside Debbie Gibson and David Dobrik.

For those wanting to see more of Ciara, should follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 23.6 million followers.