Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are ‘Miserable’ After Africa Tour, Says Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t coping well after returning from their recent tour of Africa, according to British journalist Angela Levin. As reported by Daily Mail, the couple seems to be “miserable” after the prince retraced his late mother’s steps in Angola earlier this month.

“I think [Harry] feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy,” Levin said. “Meghan is unhappy too and it seems incredibly sad that they can’t seem to help each other at the moment.”

Levin, who wrote a biography about Prince Harry in 2018 titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, says that the source of unhappiness stems from Harry’s experiences in Angola. During the couple’s trip to South Africa, Harry made a side trip to Huambo to walk through a minefield like his mother did decades before.

“It seems unfortunate now,” Angela said. “He is having another wave of agony over his mother, Princess Diana. The trip was going to be very difficult as he was retracing his mother’s steps.”

But while the trip was a difficult event for the young prince, it isn’t the only reason that the couple is struggling right now. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Markle opened up in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An Africa Journey.

The heartfelt conversation revealed that Markle was struggling with life in the British tabloid limelight.

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that. In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life.'”

Markle hadn’t opened up before to this degree about life behind the gilded castle walls. While she had spent years in the public eye as an actress prior to meeting Harry, the level of media scrutiny has been a challenge for the couple. Not only has the media been intensely focused on the couple’s relationship and their new baby, but their relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton has often been in the spotlight. On top of that, Markle’s fractured relationship with her father often draws headlines.

She told interviewers that she had tried to adopt the British attitude of having a stiff upper lip, but she felt like that sort of attitude wasn’t healthy.