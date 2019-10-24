‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Tour Wedding Venues In Rome

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are getting married in Italy in 2020.

Just months after Clark popped the question to the Vanderpump Rules cast member, the couple headed to Europe in search of the perfect wedding venue and chronicled their travels, as well as their sight seeing, on their social media pages for their many fans and followers.

On October 23, the Daily Mail shared details regarding Schroeder and Clark’s posts, explaining that the reality stars checked out two potential hotel venues on Wednesday.

“Wedding planing is going well!” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Clark, which featured the happy twosome posing cheek-to-cheek.

According to the report, Schroeder and Clark weren’t alone during their wedding planning extravaganza. In fact, fans of Vanderpump Rules will be excited to find out that the couple was actually joined by a film crew, who was likely filming them for the upcoming eighth season of the show.

Although filming on new season of the Bravo TV typically wraps in late summer or early fall, the cast has reportedly continued to film new episodes for the show and that isn’t too surprising considering the major events that have been happening in the cast’s lives. For example, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and planning to start a family after tying the knot in June and Lala Kent is planning her own wedding to fiancé Randall Emmett, who she became engaged to last September.

Both Schroeder and Kent are expected to tie the knot with their partners sometime next year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently opened up about the planning of her and Clark’s 2020 wedding during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Schroeder admitted that she and Clark hadn’t been as intimate with one another as they usually are as of late due to their busy schedules, which also include Schroeder’s book tour.

“We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” she explained on Tuesday, October 15, via a report from Us Weekly magazine. “We’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding… I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Like, we barely hook up. I’m so sorry.’ That’s the negative that’s come from it.”

Schroeder and Clark went public with their relationship in February of last year.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.