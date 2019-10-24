Halsey Rocks Skimpy Two-Piece & Fishnet Tights For Performance

Halsey did a performance yesterday and wore an eye-catching number.

The “Now or Never” hitmaker performed at an NBA halftime show and made sure her fashion game was on point. She sported a multicolored skimpy two-piece that revealed a lot of skin. Her longsleeved crop top had a lace-up design across the front and down the sleeves. Underneath her hotpants, she opted for fishnet tights and put on some chunky white heels. She sported her dark hair up in a ponytail and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and a pair of dangling earrings. Her ensemble showed off some of her tattoos on her legs.

In the span of 10 hours, her Instagram upload showing off her outfit racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 4,500 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“So damn perfect,” one user wrote adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“The most iconic outfit ever omg,” another shared.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!!!” a third mentioned.

“Will you marry me?” a fourth fan questioned.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported another Instagram upload from Halsey which saw her in a crop top and high-waisted jeans. To date, the post has racked up more than 1.2 million likes, proving her impact on the platform.

In recent news, it is rumored that she is now dating Evan Peters, per E! Online. The pair were seen wrapping their arms around each other after they enjoyed a meal at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks, California.

The “Bad at Love” hitmaker has had a few high-profile relationships with Yungblud and rapper G-Eazy in the past.

To date, Halsey has released two studio albums: Badlands and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Next year, the “Without Me” chart-topper will release her third record, Manic in January. To promote the record, she will embark on a world tour, which is scheduled to start in Europe next year in February in Madrid, Spain. In March, she will play London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Her latest single, “Graveyard,” is currently her most played track on Spotify where she has more than 38.2 million monthly listeners. Other tracks within the top five include “Without Me,” “Die For Me” with Future and Post Malone, “Boy Wiv Luv” with BTS, and her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, “Eastside.”

She is the face of DKNY’s Fall campaign and attended their anniversary party during New York Fashion Week in a racy black lace-up dress.

