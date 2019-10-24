Kelly Ripa Explains That Halloween Means 40 Costume Changes On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa has been talking to Jimmy Kimmel a lot this week. The Late Night host headed to Live! With Kelly and Ryan on September 21 and then Kelly turned up at Jimmy’s show — which is airing in Brooklyn this week — on September 22.

The topics the two explored many topics. They ranged from Kelly telling Jimmy about her eldest son Michael and how he is experiencing “extreme poverty” since graduating from college to how her youngest son will not be following in his siblings’ footsteps by attending New York University because the Manhattan-based school is too close to home for 16-year-old Joaquin, who will be learning how to be on his own for the first time.

Another current event that Jimmy questioned Kelly about how her show will make a big deal out of Halloween since that is a tradition on Live. While the show’s fans look forward to the event, the 50-year-old morning show co-host is not as thrilled. In fact, she told her interviewer that getting ready for the Halloween show “is a pain in the ass.”

Every year, the costume changes are plentiful with this year’s count at 40 different getups. Kelly revealed that the one show is taped for one whole month.

“And we still have to wind up shooting a live show on Thursday [October 31]. You would think we have taped so much that the entire show is on tape but we open the show live and we close the show live,” she told Jimmy. Kelly then explained that she and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, use the middle segments, which have already been taped, for the change to swiftly change their costumes.

Kelly noted that a number of Live‘s producers were with her while she appeared on Jimmy’s show. She was concerned because she thought those needed to be back at the studio to get ready for another Halloween segment that was slated to be taped the next day.

“I find each year we try to one up ourselves,” Kelly said before giving away a bit of a Halloween spoiler when she talked about a segment she and Ryan worked on that included horses.

“We were… in the middle of the nor’easter [which is a macro-sized cyclone]. Branches were breaking off of trees and the horses were startling and the woman [who owns the animals] says, ‘Usually we have about a month before we put [the actors] on the animal. We’re not actors. ‘”

“If Ryan falls off that horse, six shows go down,” Jimmy quipped in response.

“I mean, the entire network [ABC] collapses. All they have left is you and me,” Kelly added.

No matter what happens, the Halloween show on Live is fun to watch, as Jimmy so graciously pointed out.

To stay updated on Kelly Ripa’s adventures on and off the small screen, follow the morning show co-host on her Instagram account.